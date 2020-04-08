Fundraiser to benefit American Cancer Society & American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

Presale tickets are strongly encouraged as limited quantities are available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Cancer Society of Western New York and American Foundation of Suicide Prevention of Western New York will be hosting a drive-thru Chiavetta’s BBQ fundraiser.

The drive-thru dinner will take place on Saturday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at the Walden Galleria. The dinners will be staged in the Macy’s parking lot adjacent to the near-by Millennium Hotel.

“We’re excited and proud to partner with our friends at ACS and AFSP to host this event for our community,” said Alex Corbelli, Marketing Director for Walden Galleria.

All meals come with chicken, potato salad, tossed salad, roll and all guests will receive a free swag-bag. Tickets are available for $12.00 per meal or $20.000 for two meals.