BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is accepting donations for new K-9 after Destro, their eight-year-old K-9 German Shepherd, died from cancer.

The department says the cost of getting a new K-9 is around $15,000.

The department is looking for either a German Shepherd or a Belgian Malinois to replace Destro. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says it hopes to have a new K-9 by the end of the year.The department plans to ask for help from the surrounding counties and state police is a K-9 is needed.

The owner of Main Street Pizza in Batavia, Vic Marchese, made a $4,000 donation to the department's K-9 fund. A GoFundMe page has also been established. Donations can be made to the GoFundMe and the Genesee County Sheriff's Department at any time.

