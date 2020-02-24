TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A man from Kenmore continues to recover from injuries suffered in a horrific crash in which two other people died in the town of Tonawanda earlier this month.

We have an update on the condition of Andy Scheider and efforts to help him recover financially as well.

On the night of February 14, it was a terrifying scene with a six-car collision at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Military Road.

Pictures and video of the accident wreckage show the crumpled car of Andy Scheider, who was en route to his night shift job as a Peace Bridge toll collector.

His sister, Lisa Jaremka, spoke with 2 On Your Side via Skype about his condition.

"It's a miracle he is alive, but he has already been discharged from the hospital, and he's really recovering well again given the circumstances," Jaremka said.

Police say the crash was caused by a driver moving at over 100 miles an hour on Military at the time of this crash. Both that driver and a woman in his car were killed.

Jaremka says her brother suffered seven broken ribs and a lacerated spleen and is now recovering at his Kenmore home.

But there's the other aftermath he must handle. That includes follow-up hospital visits and of course insurance coverage, which may take some time to be settled.

Jaremka added, "One of the things that he's really worried about is how to pay for all the expenses that he has until he can go back to work. So typical things like rent, utilities, new glasses that he needed because his glasses were damaged in the accident."

He is also worried about how much time it will take to heal before he can return to work.

Of course, Scheider needs another car as well. That's why Jaremka set up this Go Fund Me Account seeking donations to help her innocent victim brother who has suffered so much.

Jaremka says her brother doesn't remember much from the actual collision. That is perhaps a good thing considering the crushing impact and what could have happened even with his seat belt fastened.

"If he had pulled ahead two feet farther into the intersection than where he was, because he would have been hit, you know, directly on that driver's side door," she said.

While he is on the mend, Lisa says her brother is in good spirits, and there is the emotional support of family and friends for him.

"Everybody is surprised with the fact that he is alive and very thankful that he is alive. And thankful that he's doing as well as he is," she said.

