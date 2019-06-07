NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — High fives and positive vibes were the order of the day in North Tonawanda.

Friends and family gathered Saturday to support and raise money for a Tonawanda native and professional snowboarder who was seriously hurt during a competition in Washington state in May.

The accident left 22-year-old Robbie Knab paralyzed from a spinal cord injury.

He's currently undergoing rehab in Denver, Colorado, and he will be there for the next several months before returning to Buffalo.

To help with the expensive medical costs, dozens of people came out for the Rally 4 Robbie at the shores.

"It's very expensive, just with the family flying there maybe once a month just to help relieve my brother and sister-in-law. It's tough but we don't have any other choice," said Dave Knab, Robbie's uncle.

Knab says as they help Robbie heal, they hope to raise greater awareness about spinal cord injuries and the greater need for rehabilitation facilities in Western New York.

Robbie's parents own Phatman Board shop in Amherst and they certainly know a little something about giving back. They were instrumental in the creation of the Alix Rice Peace Park Foundation and skate park in honor of an 18-year-old who was killed by a drunk driver.

