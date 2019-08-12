BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fundraiser was held Saturday for a Buffalo Police officer who had a stroke on the job.

Officer Tony DiSarno now needs around-the-clock care since he became ill in June. The union says the city denied officer DiSarno's claim that his stroke was an on-duty injury.

"Fantastic guy, great cop. You just hate to see this have to occur, but again, the city abandoned him, and we were basically stepping up," Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans said.

All the money raised will help with medical costs for Officer DiSarno, who is in a long-term care facility.

The police union took the case to arbitration. They are awaiting a decision.

