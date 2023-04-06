Fundraiser held for families impacted by Hagen Street fire

More than a dozen people were impacted by the devastating fire that started in a car, then spread to two nearby houses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been one week since three firefighters were hurt battling a massive 3-alarm blaze on Hagen Street in the City of Buffalo.

A number of Buffalo organizations came together Sunday to collect money, clothing, and furniture for the five adults and 12 children that lost their homes.

"They are families who have been in their houses for five or six years who stabilized this community, and that is a plus," Leonard Lane, president of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S., told 2 On Your Side.

"So here is our opportunity to wrap our arms around both of these families and donate back to them what they've been giving to the community for so long."