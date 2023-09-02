GoFundMe created for tow truck driver killed while helping stranded driver on I-95

Osama Abdelfattah Marey of Suitland, Maryland leaves behind his wife and three children.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The family a 31-year-old man struck and killed while helping a stranded driver on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon is raising money to help cover funeral costs.

A GoFundMe has been started for Osama Abdelfattah Marey of Suitland, Maryland to not only help cover funeral costs, but to provide financial support to his wife and three children left behind.

His brother Ahmed Ali, who created the fundraiser, says Marey was a kind and compassionate soul, even going out of his way to help a disabled driver on the road, which ultimately led to his death.

"His willingness to lend a helping hand, even in the face of danger, exemplified his remarkable character. Osama was an amazing brother who always smiled," Ali says.

Ali explains that his brother Marey has no immediate family in the United States to lean on and says any donation will help.

So far, $39,000 has been raised out of the family's goal of $50,000.

Anyone with the means is asked to donate.

