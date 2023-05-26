Fundraiser for 11 Day Power Play taking place this weekend

Four local bands will be playing from 1 until 6 p.m., plus there will be a 50-50 drawings, auction items, and a lot of fun.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for a musical way to make a difference, Sunday is your day. Two On Your Side has a team in this year's 11 Day Power Play, and Sunday we are hosting a fundraiser at the Sportsmen's Tavern on Amherst Street in Black Rock.

Four great local bands will be playing from 1 until 6 p.m., there will be a 50-50 drawings, auction items, and a lot of fun.

We are rocking against cancer to benefit the 11 Day Power Play. Tickets are $20 and the money will go towards helping fight cancer.