Fundraiser for 11 Day Power Play taking place this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for a musical way to make a difference, Sunday is your day. Two On Your Side has a team in this year's 11 Day Power Play, and Sunday we are hosting a fundraiser at the Sportsmen's Tavern on Amherst Street in Black Rock.
Four great local bands will be playing from 1 until 6 p.m., there will be a 50-50 drawings, auction items, and a lot of fun.
We are rocking against cancer to benefit the 11 Day Power Play. Tickets are $20 and the money will go towards helping fight cancer.
Last year the 11 Day Power Play raised $1.2 million to help fight cancer. The money will be donated to Make-A-Wish Western New York, WNY Camp Good Days, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Oishei Children's Hospital.