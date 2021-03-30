Fundraiser created to honor Trooper's memory

Trooper Joseph Gallagher, who was hit by a vehicle in December 2017 while helping a stranded motorist, died Friday, March 26.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fundraiser created in honor of a New York State Trooper who recently passed, will benefit two organizations.

Trooper Joseph Gallagher, who was hit by a vehicle in December 2017 while helping a stranded motorist, died Friday, March 26.

Those who knew and loved Trooper Gallagher asked how they could help. A family member created a GoFundMe page to raise money for two organizations in honor of Trooper Gallagher's memory.

Half of the funds collected will go towards they Signal 30 Benefit Fund. The organization supports members of the New York State Police and their families in times of death, illness, injury and loss. They also provide a scholarship program to benefit children of troopers.

The other half of the donations collected will go to the Save the Sullivans campaign. The ships are in need of permanent repair. A family member says Trooper Gallagher loved the Naval Park and helping preserve these ships will be a tribute to his memory.

Trooper Gallagher, who was 35 at the time of the crash, was hit on an overpass leading to the Long Island Expressway near Brentwood on December 18, 2017.

State Police say he had stopped to help a motorist who had broken down. He was setting up emergency flares in the road when he was hit.

Trooper Gallagher is originally from South Buffalo and later lived in West Seneca. He joined the State Police in 2014. He was most recently assigned to Troop L, which covers Nassau and Suffolk counties. He also worked in Troop T (Thruway) and Troop F.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday ordered flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in his memory, starting Sunday.

"Trooper Gallagher is a hero to all New Yorkers — he dedicated his life to public service and worked to keep us safe," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

"His tragic passing is a reminder of the selfless actions so many brave first responders take each day. We will never forget him, and to honor his memory, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff to honor his memory."

A funeral service will be held for Trooper Gallagher at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna on April 7.