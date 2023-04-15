Fundraiser on April 30 will benefit Nick Morrison's fight against cancer

He was diagnosed with an aggressive oral cancer in November 2021.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Last summer, three oral cancer patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center became friends, and ultimately a support system for one another as they received treatment.

Eventually 30-year-old Nick Morrison, 73-year-old Paul Dublino, and 67-year-old David Peek were able to attend each other's bell-ringing ceremonies when they got to the other side of their disease.

However, Morrison will now have to undergo further treatment.

It's costly, so his family and friends are putting on a fundraiser for him in Dunkirk on Sunday, April 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. It will be basket raffle at the Dom Polski Club at 179 Lakeshore Drive.

Morrison's family and friends have also set up at GoFundMe for him.