BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature approved $600,000 from a budget surplus to go to the Erie County Sheriff's Office for its body camera program on Thursday.

That money will help support the program for some deputies for less than a year, according to what legislators tell 2 On Your Side.

A proposed amendment would have brought in more than triple that amount of funding, but it was voted down.

"My caucus had offered an amendment to put two million dollars towards that, to fund it for two years at least," said Republican Erie County Legislator Joseph Lorigo. "But that was rejected because we had legislators that believe that the money was better spent at the Albright-Knox, which quite frankly surprised me."

$5 million of the budget surplus money is going towards the Albright-Knox. Another $300,000 of the surplus will go towards infrastructure projects in the city of Buffalo.