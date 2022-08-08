Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park in Amherst on Monday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park.

“Every child should have a place where they can play and have fun,” Heastie said. “This park will give kids here in Amherst a place to play, cool down in the hot summer months, and skate in the winter. I’m happy to be here today with Assemblymember McMahon to announce this funding for such a great project.”

The $1 million will also fund the construction of an ice ribbon and a splash pad.

“It is thanks to support from our partners in Albany that Amherst Central Park will be the world-class destination that we envision. The grant announced today supports active park programming and will bring the first ice ribbon to New York State. As each piece comes together, Amherst Central Park is truly developing into the anchor of our community. I want to thank Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember McMahon for delivering this $1 million grant to the Town,” said Supervisor Brian Kulpa.