Frustrated WNY customers can't complete TSA PreCheck enrollment

The Transportation Security Administration is looking into IdentoGO's West Seneca location, which keeps closing, without any explanation to those with appointments.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Melanie and Mark Davis of Warsaw fumed at the IdentoGO location in West Seneca after making the long drive twice and again leaving without their TSA PreCheck enrollment complete.

"We've knocked on the door," Mark said. "Other customers are knocking on the door."

The door was locked when they arrived promptly at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with no explanation for the dozen or so people who also arrived for the first appointments of the day.

IdentoGO's West Seneca location is the only spot in all of Western New York where the in-person portion of TSA PreCheck enrollment can be completed.

"We live an hour away," Mark explained, adding that he and his wife also had their appointment canceled last minute this past Friday.

"We're both supposed to be at work," he said. "No solution, nobody to talk to, no answers. I don't know what to do."

I talked with the Davis family and more than a dozen other people Tuesday morning because I showed up for my own appointment.

Nobody received an email or phone call explaining that the business would be closed. A worker was inside but wouldn't answer repeated knocks. There wasn't even a note posted on the door.

After a half hour or so, most people left, frustrated that -- in many cases -- their repeated attempts for an appointment had failed. They tried to call IdentoGO or find contact information online, to no avail.

"They need to have other options in the area either here or Rochester or wherever so that we do have options to go to," Mark said.

Eventually, an IdentoGO worker opened the door but provided few answers as to why she wasn't taking appointments. She ordered everyone to leave.

Multiple efforts to reach IdentoGO by phone failed, and the company did not respond to an email with specific questions.

Later in the day, an employee with the company that owns the building in West Seneca helpfully called 2 On Your Side to say an IdentoGO supervisor showed up, the initial worker left and some people got their enrollment complete.

But in conversations with more than a dozen people -- both at the site and elsewhere -- 2 On Your Side was told this is not an isolated incident. The business has unexpectedly closed many times over the past couple of months and even farther back. It's nearly impossible to find a positive review online.

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein quickly responded to 2 On Your Side's request for comment.

"TSA is in touch with IdentoGO regarding this concern," she said.

Staffers in the office of Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) are also looking into the issue since IdentoGO is the only TSA PreCheck enrollment provider in the region.

The Davis family isn't sure what to do next.