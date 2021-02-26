Frozen Meal Pick-Up Program being offered to Erie County seniors

Across the county, 27 senior centers will take part in the Frozen Meal Pick-Up Program. Anyone over 60-years-old is eligible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has come up with a creative solution to congregate meals at senior centers being paused: frozen meals for residents to pick up from the nearest senior center.

Across the county, 27 senior centers will take part in the Frozen Meal Pick-Up Program. Anyone over 60-years-old is eligible, elders are just asked to contribute $3 per meal in cash, check, or EBT. However, the county says no one will be turned away for not being able to pay.

Here's what it includes: elders can chose between three, five, six, eight or 10 meals in a pack, and pick them up once a week. Each meal comes with a roll, milk, and desert.

“The Frozen Meal Pick-Up Program is a great option to reduce food insecurity among older adults especially during the pandemic and winter season. Through the weekly pickup, staff is also able to provide a brief wellness check in an effort to combat social isolation," Erie County Senior Services Commissioner David J. Shenk.

To register for this program or the in-person Stay Fit Dining Program, you can call 716-858-7639.

"We will also continue to offer monthly nutrition handouts and updates on upcoming events within the department to encourage seniors to stay connected," said Shenk.

Here's the list of participating senior centers:

Akron-Newstead Senior Citizen

Amherst Senior Center

Baptist Manor

Boston Senior Citizen Center

Cayuga Village Apartments

Cheektowaga Senior Center

Clarence Senior Citizen Center

Concord Nutrition Site

Friends to the Elderly

Lancaster Senior Center

Maryvale East Senior Complex (Moorman)

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

Orchard Park Senior Center

Salvation Army-Tonawanda Branch

Schiller Park Senior Center

Sloan Senior Center

Tosh Collins Center

Town of Aurora Senior Center

Town of Evans Senior Center

Town of Hamburg Senior Center

Town of Marilla Senior Center

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center

United Church Manor

Violet Housing

West Seneca Senior Center

William-Emslie YMCA

Williamstowne Village

Additionally, the Stay Fit Senior Dining Program has started to reopen. The program helps create a social setting for the older community, the county says. These 16 locations will be open as of March 1:

Akron-Newstead Senior Citizen

Amherst Senior Center

Baptist Manor

Boston Senior Citizen Center

Clarence Senior Citizen Center

Concord Nutrition Site

Lancaster Senior Center

Maryvale East Senior Complex (Moorman)

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

Orchard Park Senior Center

Sloan Senior Center

Town of Aurora Senior Center

Town of Hamburg Senior Center

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center

Violet Housing

West Seneca Senior Center