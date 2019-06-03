AMHERST, N.Y. — "Amherst Highway to the rescue!"

In a post on Twitter shared out by Amherst Highway Wednesday morning, an adult red tail hawk was rescued by an Amherst Highway employee.

Tim Boyle spotted the hawk on Meadowstream Drive near Daemen College in the Town of Amherst.

The hawk was frozen, so Boyle rescued the hawk and brought it to his truck where he wrapped it in a blanket in an attempt to warm it up.

Animal control was called where the hawk was then transported to the SPCA where it is in an incubator recovering.

The Amherst Highway says when the hawk is better, they hope to bring it back to its' nest.