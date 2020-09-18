Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for Saturday morning issued for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties areas across Western New York, which will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday.
Residents of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties should cover up their sensitive outdoor plants. Temperatures in those areas are expected to drop below 32 overnight. A similar cold is expected in Potter and McKean counties in Northern PA where Freeze Watches have been posted for Saturday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for areas across Western New York, which will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday.
The advisory covers Wyoming, Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. The NWS warns people that because of the cooler temperatures expected overnight, frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants if they're not covered up. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the 33-36 degrees range at times Friday night and into Saturday morning.