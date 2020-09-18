Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for Saturday morning issued for parts of WNY

Cold alerts coming 2 1/2 weeks earlier than last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties areas across Western New York, which will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Residents of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties should cover up their sensitive outdoor plants. Temperatures in those areas are expected to drop below 32 overnight. A similar cold is expected in Potter and McKean counties in Northern PA where Freeze Watches have been posted for Saturday morning

Cold nights ahead...these cold conditions are coming 2 1/2 weeks earlier this year compared to last. More advisories and warnings will be issued for Sunday morning as well. @wgrz #Stormteam2 pic.twitter.com/VEPgMzPLqC — Patrick Hammer (@pathammer) September 18, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for areas across Western New York, which will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Saturday.