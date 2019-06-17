HAMBURG, N.Y. — Monday is the final day of classes at Frontier High School in Hamburg. What should have been a day of celebration for the students became a day of mourning, as they remembered their classmate, Edward Travis, IV. Travis was killed in a car accident in West Seneca over the weekend, as he was on his way to volunteer with his girlfriend.

At 7am, before school started, a large group of students and staff gathered on the staircase outside for a ceremony that lasted about twenty-five minutes. It began with a balloon release in Eddie's memory. They were red and blue for the school colors.

Afterwards, the group stood in silent reflection. The gathering grew and grew as more students and buses arrived for the day, before they all went inside for the start what was sure to be a tough day.

School officials tweeted over the weekend that counselors would be made available all day today for students, as the community comes to terms with losing one of their own, on what should have been the week he was graduating.