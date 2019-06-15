WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Frontier School district community is mourning the loss of one of their own who was set to graduate next week.

West Seneca Police responded to a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning around 8 a.m.

Upon police investigation, they discovered Edward Travis IV, 18, a senior at Frontier,was driving in the area of 1620 Southwestern Boulevard, when he crossed into oncoming traffic.

According to Dr. Richard J. Hughes, superintendent of the Frontier Central School District, Travis and his girlfriend Elizabeth Rybarczyk, 18, were on their way to volunteer at the YMCA when the crash occurred.

Just a day after Travis' senior prom, he was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the collision, and was pronounced dead on the scene. Rybarczyk underwent emergency surgery at ECMC and is currently in stable condition.

62-year-old Russel Desiderio was driving the opposing vehicle, and received treatment at ECMC, along with his wife. Both were treated and released for their injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the West Seneca Police are still investigating the crash.

A wake for Travis will take place Tuesday from 3-8 P.M. at the Pietszak Funeral Home located at 2400 William St. near Harlem Rd. in Cheektowaga. A mass of Christian burial is set for 10:30 Wednesday morning at St. Teresa's Church on Seneca St. in Buffalo.

