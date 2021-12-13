Frontier Group planning $15M apartment complex in Larkinville

The Frontier Group of Cos. is planning a three-story, 80,000-square-foot building at 592 Seneca Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Frontier Group of Cos. is ready to develop a $15 million mixed-use building with 60 apartments and a possible warehouse on Seneca Street in the Larkin District.

Frontier is planning a three-story, 80,000-square-foot building at 592 Seneca St. with 60 market-rate apartments and an adjoining 25,000-square-foot building that could be used as a warehouse, light manufacturing or distribution center.

Construction on both buildings will start by early summer, pending approvals from Buffalo agencies, said Chris Wietig, Frontier director of business development. Brownfield site remediation will start this spring.