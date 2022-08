Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October.

Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March.

At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the passenger count at Buffalo Niagara International Airport – is adding new flights to Atlanta, Las Vegas and Fort Lauderdale.