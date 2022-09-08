Frontier Airlines now offering non-stop flights to Vegas

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it launched its new daily non-stop flights from Buffalo to Las Vegas.
The move makes Frontier the only airline offering that route on a daily basis.
On Tuesday, elected leaders joined the NFTA and Frontier at the Buffalo International Airport to talk about why this service is so important.
"So we're super excited to be here. As I said, this is our first flight from Buffalo to Las Vegas nonstop on Frontier. This is our 7th route from Buffalo... our 7th nonstop route from Buffalo. And we're just super excited because this is a great market for us, and we're excited to make our mark, " said Kelsey McWhorter, Frontier's Marketing Coordinator.
Frontier is also going to be adding new flights from Buffalo to Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale.