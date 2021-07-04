Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop flights between Buffalo and Myrtle Beach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frontier Airlines is offering new nonstop service between Buffalo and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Starting on June 11, 2021, the low-fare carrier will offer nonstop flights from Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).
“We’re excited to expand our Buffalo service with new nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach,” said James Fenner, senior director of pricing and revenue management, Frontier Airlines. “Summer is quickly approaching, and Frontier’s low fares and friendly flying experience offer a convenient option for families and friends who are looking to travel and enjoy sunshine and golf in Myrtle Beach.”
Introductory fares are as low as $39. Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on April 11, 2021.