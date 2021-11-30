Frontier Airlines adding nonstop flights from Buffalo to Fort Lauderdale and Cancun

Service to Cancun is subject to government approval.

DENVER — Western New Yorkers looking to escape the winter chill will soon have two new nonstop flight options available to them.

Frontier Airlines is looking to add flights from Buffalo to Fort Lauderdale and expanding service to Cancun starting in February 2022. The flights to Cancun are subject to government approval.

To celebrate the new routes, the airline is offering fares starting at $19. Fares must be purchased by 11:59 PM EST on Dec. 6 and would be valid for nonstop travel, on select days, between Feb. 17, 2022 and Apr. 14, 2022. Seven-day advance purchase applies and round-trip purchase is not required.

Baggage and advanced seat assignments are available for an additional charge.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided the request is made within 24 hours of the initial reservation.

“Our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach to travel isn’t one-size-fits-all, rather Frontier’s unique model is structured to meet the needs of every flyer with affordable fares and customizability," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier. "These new flights complement our already expansive network in the Caribbean, Mexico and South Florida, and we look forward to welcoming travelers onboard to these popular vacation destinations this winter, and beyond.”