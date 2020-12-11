Former teacher charged with forcibly touching student

Tony Gregory, II, 42, of Buffalo was arraigned Thursday afternoon on two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former teacher is facing charges for an alleged incident involving a student back in 2018.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Tony Gregory II, 42, of Buffalo was working as a teacher at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca when he allegedly forcibly touched the intimate parts of a student under the age of 18 at a location in the Town of West Seneca.

Gregory, II is also accused of showing a naked picture of himself to the student during school. The incidents are alleged to have taken place on our about October and November of 2018.

The defendant is charged with two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan, acting as a West Seneca Town Justice, set bail at $25,000 and issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.