What had been vacant parcels that straddle Buffalos Riverside and Black Rock neighborhoods will soon be turned into a pair of single-family homes.

The Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp. is investing $400,000 to build the homes at 149 Crowley Avenue and 159 Crowley Avenue, respectively.

Both homes should be move-in ready by later this year.