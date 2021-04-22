From the Pegulas to Pendleton: Exec has big plans for Pendleton Creek Pub

The theme will be pub grub plus snacks at the bar, entrée items, and four to five specials every week.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — Pendleton is like a different country to downtown Buffalo, where Ron Kubiak has spent the last six years running food and beverage operations for Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

But Kubiak sees an opportunity to make a mark on the new Pendleton Creek Pub.

As director of food and beverage, Kubiak brings 40 years of experience in hospitality, including running '716 Food and Sport' and six other food and beverage properties tied to PSE. His newest challenge is part of a turnaround at the former Tan Tara Golf Club

The par-72 golf course and private club on Tonawanda Creek Road were acquired late last year by Pendleton Creek LLC, a group that includes Tim Collins, James Mapes, John Edholm Jr., Robert Carroll Sr. and David Carroll Sr. Kubiak said the vision of the new owners convinced him to take the job.