From Nigeria to Buffalo: A woman tears up over International Women's Day

Patience Gray escaped a brutal life in Nigeria. She is thankful for a special day to recognize women of all backgrounds and circumstances.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are many women doing phenomenal things in Western New York, the state and the country.

Buffalo has a female deputy mayor. New York has a woman governor and state attorney general.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York is a woman. A woman owns a radio station in Buffalo.

International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Patience Gray is from Lagos, Nigeria. While in her homeland, she attended college to study psychology to help other young women unable to speak up in a culture of oppression.

Unfortunately, she ended up in a marriage where she became a victim of domestic violence.

"I was always beaten," she said.

She managed to escape and come to the United States of America. She found shelter and hope at Jericho Road.

Jericho Road medical staff referred Patience's daughter to a physician to treat her sickle cell and restore her ability to walk. Both children entered school and Patience was able to get a job at a local convent.

Patience was also a bone marrow donor for her daughter. She currently works with people with disabilities.

When asked about this special day, she broke down in tears.