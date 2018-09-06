ELMA, N.Y. - Earlier this week, 2 on Your Side introduced you to Alex O'Donnell and Sydney Hanley.



Both are Iroquois High School students whose promposal before their unified basketball game went viral.

Friday night was the big night.

After school, Alex and Sydney spent the afternoon getting ready for the big dance.

Prom started with dinner at Michael's Banquet Hall in Hamburg, then it was time to dance.

Alex and Sydney stole the show, with all of their classmates dancing around them.

The two were named Prom King and Queen by their classmates.

