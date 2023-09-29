Frightworld unveils new chaperone policy

The scream park says they have been dealing with an increase in unruly and inappropriate behavior over the past three years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an effort to control 'unruly' and 'inappropriate behavior', Frightworld is adding some new rules.

The scream park says they have been dealing with an increase in unruly and inappropriate behavior over the past three years and have put in place new rules aimed at making the venue safe for everyone.

Here is the new chaperone policy:

CHILDREN AGES 16 YEARS OLD AND UNDER MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT OVER THE AGE OF 21. Children who cannot provide valid government-issued photo identification will be assumed underage and must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. CHAPERONE(S) AND GUESTS OVER THE AGE OF 16 MUST PRESENT VALID GOVERNMENT-ISSUED PHOTO IDENTIFICATION WITH DATE OF BIRTH AT SCREAMPARK ENTRY. Chaperone(s) and guests over the age of 16 without valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth will be denied entry to the Screampark. ONE (1) CHAPERONE CAN ACCOMPANY UP TO SIX (6) MINORS PER DAY Chaperones may be held legally liable for all acts of the children under their care. CHAPERONE(S) WILL RECEIVE A WRISTBAND AND MUST STAY PRESENT FOR THE EVENT'S DURATION. If the chaperone does not wish to walk through the haunted houses with the minors in their designated party, a ticket does not need to be purchased. A waiting area will be available within Frightworld’s concessions for the chaperone(s). Please note, that if you are attending Frightworld as a chaperone, you must be able to be reached via phone throughout the duration of your party’s stay and remain on the property. CHILDREN AGES 16 YEARS OLD OR YOUNGER FOUND INSIDE THE SCREAMPARK UNACCOMPANIED BY A CHAPERONE WILL BE SUBJECT TO QUESTIONING. ADDITIONALLY, THESE GUESTS MAY HAVE THEIR TICKETS CONFISCATED FOR BREAKING THE CODE OF CONDUCT POLICY.