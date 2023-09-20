Fright Fest at Six Flags Darien Lake opens September 23

Fright Night starts at 6pm with the new, reimagined 6,000 square-foot haunted house 'Escape from Bloodstone Hollow'.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Are you ready to be spooked?

Fright Fest at Six Flags at Darien Lake is back for another season. The haunted event opens Saturday, September 23, and runs select dates through October 21.

Fright Night starts at 6pm with the new, reimagined 6,000 square-foot haunted house 'Escape from Bloodstone Hollow.'

Fright Fest is quite scary, so it is not recommended for children under the age of 12.

For the younger kids, there will also be Boo by Day, a trick or treat trail, the Hunt for BOO, a costumer parade, new web maze, and lots of family activities at Boo Bother's Bay.

In addition to the scary events, there will be merchandise and food available to purchase

Fright Fest will run on the following days and times:

BOO by Day! runs from 12pm to 6pm Sept. 23, 30 & Oct. 7, 8, 14, 21

Fright by Night! runs from 6pm to 10pm Sept. 23, 30 & Oct. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 21