Friends of Night People in need of more clothing donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Friends of Night People is an organization that helps those in need in the Buffalo area dealing with poverty, and they are seeking out help in the form of clothing donations.
The Friends of Night People provide free clothing and personal care packs to those in need on a daily basis, but they are dependent on how many donations they receive. People in need can pick up these items from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at their location on 394 Hudson Street in Buffalo.
The organization says they are hoping for primarily men's clothing at the moment, as that is their greatest need right now. All clothing donations must be clean, wearable and in season. People are encouraged to bring no more than two bags at a time due to limited space.
To learn more about the Friends of Night People or what else you can donate visit friendsofnightpeople.com