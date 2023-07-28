Friends of Night People in need of more clothing donations

The local organization that provides food & necessities to those in poverty is asking for clothing donations to help those in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Friends of Night People is an organization that helps those in need in the Buffalo area dealing with poverty, and they are seeking out help in the form of clothing donations.

The Friends of Night People provide free clothing and personal care packs to those in need on a daily basis, but they are dependent on how many donations they receive. People in need can pick up these items from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at their location on 394 Hudson Street in Buffalo.

The organization says they are hoping for primarily men's clothing at the moment, as that is their greatest need right now. All clothing donations must be clean, wearable and in season. People are encouraged to bring no more than two bags at a time due to limited space.

Last year we had 2 shirts! 2! We find ourselves with an empty closet again. Donations can be dropped off any day between 11am and 4pm at 394 Hudson St. #ThrowbackThursday Posted by Friends of Night People on Thursday, July 27, 2023