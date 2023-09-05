Knox Farms teaming up with Tito's to raise money for stables restoration

East Aurora group, Friends of Knox Farms is teaming up with Tito's Vodka to raise money for their horse stables restoration project.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A local East Aurora group, Friends of Knox Farm, is teaming up with Tito's Handmade Vodka to help raise money for the park's horse stables.

The campaign launched Tuesday will match donations dollar-for-dollar, and up to $10,000 will go towards improving the stables windows, and flooring.

The restoration campaign efforts from the Friends of Knox Farms began in 2021 and recently volunteers assisted with installing 15 new windows along the front of the stables. The donations from Tito's will help the current campaign go above and beyond what the volunteers have so gratefully hoped for.

“We’re so thankful for Tito’s support for our stables campaign! It’s important to ensure the preservation of these stables,” says Kathleen York, Executive Director of Friends of Knox Farm State Park. “The buildings at Knox Farm help to create a unique and memorable experience for visitors, and we work hard to keep them a vital part of the park”.

As an extra bonus for those attending the upcoming Borderlands festival at the park, those 21 years and older can enjoy giveaways from Tito's such as branded hats, koozies, and more.

“We’re excited to raise funds through our matching campaign with Friends of Knox Farm State Park to provide assistance with their ongoing Stables Campaign,” said Lindsey Bates, Director of Philanthropy Operations at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “As the Vodka for Dog People, animals have always been an important part of Tito's Handmade Vodka’s history, and we are honored to provide this donation to ensure community members can enjoy Knox State Farm for years to come.”

Celebrating little (big?) milestones yesterday. The first stall window at the stables has been installed! One down,... Posted by Friends of Knox Farm State Park on Wednesday, June 28, 2023