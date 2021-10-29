Haunted Forest drive-thru at Becker Farms canceled Friday

With poor weather on the way, the event scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 has been canceled.

GASPORT, N.Y. — With soaking rain in the forecast, Becker Farms is canceling Friday's Haunted Forest drive thru experience.

The event officially started on Oct. 15 and was scheduled to run each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October, with the last day planned for Oct. 30. But with poor weather on the way, the event scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 has been canceled.

Becker Farms posted a statement on Facebook Thursday afternoon saying in part, "Sorry Friends! We hate to disappoint but this event has been officially cancelled due to soaking rains in the forecast!"

Despite the Haunted Forest being canceled, Becker Farms says its market and brewpub will still be open for its normal business hours on Friday.

Anyone who purchased tickets for Friday's event will receive a full refund, according to Becker Farms. To process a refund request, Becker Farms is asking customers to email customerservice.beckerfarms@gmail.com with their original receipt and the last four digits of the credit card that was used. Becker Farms notes that the refund may take seven to 10 days to post to your account.

As for the final day of the event, Saturday, Oct. 30, it's unclear at this time if it will be impacted by weather as well. In the Facebook post Becker Farms is telling customers to "Stay tuned for the status of Saturday day and night time activities as Mother Nature seems to be in a rainy mood this weekend!"