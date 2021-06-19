FreeTHEM walkers returning to Buffalo on Juneteenth

The FreeTHEM walkers are returning to Buffalo after walking over 900 miles along the Underground Railroad. The journey is to raise awareness about human trafficking.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday marks the return of a group called the FreeTHEM walkers who are making their way back to Western New York after walking over 900 miles.

Organizer Kelly Galloway says their mission to retrace the footsteps of freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad is meant to raise awareness and funds to battle human trafficking. She and the FreeThem walkers are now in the final leg of their journey and are expected to arrive back in Buffalo Saturday morning.

Galloway says the most emotional part of the journey for her was in Warrenton, Virginia — the earliest spot that she can trace her ancestors.

"It was really emotional even now, like just because I don't know — I don't know who they were or where they came from. I'm not able to trace my family back you know 10 or 20 generations," said Galloway.