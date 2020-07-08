Free summer play packs to be passed out to Buffalo children

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Allentown Association has partnered with multiple local organizations to pass out summer play packs as an initiative to keep young people active.
The organization has packed 200 backpacks full of sports and other outdoor play items as a way to help kids stay moving this summer. The idea started as an idea to keep kids healthy with many organized sports canceled and recreation centers closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two-hundred play packs were made in conjunction with Project Play WNY, The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Victory Sports. The drive-thru event will start at 10 a.m.at First Presbyterian Church, near Kleinhans Music Hall. The distribution will run until noon or when all the packs have been distributed.
One pack per vehicle will be passed out, regardless of how many children are in the household. Everybody who attends is asked to wear a face-covering while picking up the bag.