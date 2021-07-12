x
Free summer meals available Tuesday to all children 18 and under

No registration or ID is required. Kids can simply show up and get a free, healthy meal in the City of Buffalo.
Kids wait for a couple of the 8500 meals the Buffalo Public Schools hand out each weekday during the summer months as part of a USDA program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools out for the summer, many children lose access to breakfast and lunch programs and may go hungry as a result.

A free, healthy meal will be available to any child 18 years of age and under Tuesday, July 13 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 370 Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo. No registration, ID or income eligibility is required. 

The American Dairy Association North East, along with the Buffalo School District and anti-hunger advocates are partnering to distribute the meals.

To find a summer meals site, use the Summer Meal Site Finder of text 'Summer Meals' to 97779. You can also call 1-866-348-6479.

