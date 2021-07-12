Free summer meals available Tuesday to all children 18 and under

No registration or ID is required. Kids can simply show up and get a free, healthy meal in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools out for the summer, many children lose access to breakfast and lunch programs and may go hungry as a result.

A free, healthy meal will be available to any child 18 years of age and under Tuesday, July 13 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 370 Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo. No registration, ID or income eligibility is required.

The American Dairy Association North East, along with the Buffalo School District and anti-hunger advocates are partnering to distribute the meals.