Free registration available for Boys on the Right Track’s fall youth running program at MLK Park location

Free registration will be available to families who need financial assistance at the MLK Park location.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Registration is now open for the Boys on the Right Track’s fall youth running programs. This year, free registration is being offered at MLK Park to families who need financial assistance.

The program, which is open to boys ages 8-13 is set to begin on Monday, September 20 and runs through November 10. It meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and is the result of a collaboration with Police Athletic League of Buffalo.

The program finishes with a 5K race on Sunday Nov. 10 at Outer Harbor.

The eight-week wellness program is designed to encourage leadership, build life skills, and empower boys to practice emotionally and physically health behaviors. The fitness goal of the program is to have the kids run a 5K.

“We’re thrilled to provide a youth running and educational program this fall at MLK Park in Buffalo with free registration,” said Juliet Meade, executive director of Boys on the Right Track. “It’ll allow us to have a positive impact on at-risk youth by providing them with the skills they need to be a generation of leaders, neighbors, sons, fathers, husbands, partners, and more.”

Space is limited, so people are encouraged to register early. Registration closed on Monday, Sept. 27.