Free rabies vaccination clinic will be held in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services will host the clinic on August 19.

MAYVILLE, New York — A free rabies vaccination clinic is being held by Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services on August 19 in the Town of Ellington. Dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets three months or older will be able to receive the shot for free.

The clinic will take place at Town of Ellington Highway Garage on East Main Street in Kennedy from 5 to 7 p.m.

Owners will need to bring previous rabies vaccination records to confirm effective vaccination. All dogs must be on a leash, or in a carrier if they are small. All cats must be in a carrier.

New York State Public Health Law requires dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets over four months old be vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is a serious disease that is caused by a virus. Raccoons, bats, skunks and foxes are common carriers. The virus can be given to humans and is spread through saliva that can enter the body from a bite, scratch or open cut. The virus infects the central nervous system and causes brain swelling or death within a few days of symptoms.