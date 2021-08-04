Free drive-in rabies vaccination clinic in Chautauqua County on April 17

The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Village of Falconer highway building.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is holding a free drive-in rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 17.

It runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Village of Falconer highway building, located at 1 Coleson Drive in Falconer.

Animals must be pre-registered to get a vaccination. Walk-ins will not be accepted. There are a limited number of spots available, so pet owners should register as soon as possible by clicking here.

Vaccinations will be provided free of charge for all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets, three months of age and older. New York State public health law requires dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

Vehicles should enter from South Work Street onto Coleson Dr. near the front of Tops Markets.

All dogs must be on a leash (small dogs may be in a carrier). All cats must be in a carrier. Owners will remain in the vehicles. Animal handlers will transport animals from the vehicle to the veterinarian for vaccination.

Be sure to bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal that will be receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination.

Raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes are common rabies carriers. The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through saliva, and it can enter the body from a bite, scratch, scrape or open cut.

Rabies infects the central nervous system and can cause brain swelling and even death within days of the onset of symptoms.