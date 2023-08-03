Erie County hosting 2 free rabies clinics next month

The Erie County Department of Health has announced two upcoming free rabies clinics.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health has announced that they will be hosting two free rabies clinics in the month of September.

Registration for the clinics is available here and appointments are required for everyone. People can register up to three pets per appointment. Those who are unable to access online registration may call (716) 961-6800 during business hours to schedule an appointment.

The two clinics will be on

Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Erie County Training and Operations Center, 3359 Broadway, in Cheektowaga

Saturday, September 16, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Buffalo Public School 84, 462 Grider St., in Buffalo

People may bring dogs, cats and ferrets that are three months of age and older. Pet owners are asked to bring proof of their pet’s vaccination with them to the event in order to receive a three-year vaccination certificate, if not a one-year certificate will be given.

For those people bringing dogs to the event, it is asked that they remained leashed with a collar, and both cats and ferrets must be in carrier. No retractable leashes are permitted for safety purposes.

“We have had a significant number of dogs and cats come in contact with wildlife like bats, racoons, skunks, woodchucks and foxes this summer,” said Environmental Health Deputy Director Peter Tripi, who manages the county’s Vector Control Program. “Many pets, seemingly more than normal, are ending up in quarantine because their owners have failed to keep up on rabies vaccination boosters.”