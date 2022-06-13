Free rabies clinic to be held in Chautauqua Co. July 7

Pre-registration is required for the clinic set to take place from 5-7 PM at the Town of Clymer Highway building.

CLYMER, N.Y. — If you live in Chautauqua Co. and your pet is due for a rabies vaccination soon, there's a chance to get it taken care of for free next month.

The Chautauqua Co. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health will hold a free clinic July 7. It will take place from 5-7 PM at the Tow of Clymer Highway building at 8026 Rt. 474.

This will be a drive-thru clinic and pre-registration is required. Vaccines will be provided for dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

There are a limited number of spots available, so registering as soon as possible is strongly encouraged. If you register, but decide not to attend, you're asked to please cancel your appointment to free up a spot for another pet. You can cancel the appointment via the confirmation email you will get when you register. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.

Pet owners much bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot. Clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records.

All dogs must be on a leash. All cats must be in a carrier. Handlers will transport animals from the owner's vehicle to the veterinarian.