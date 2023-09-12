Free rabies clinic coming up

The Erie County Department of Health is hosting a free rabies clinic for residents before 2023 ends.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting its last free rabies clinic for residents for 2023.

The clinic is on Saturday, September, 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buffalo Public School 84 behind ECMC. People planning on attending should enter the clinic from Kensington Ave.

Dogs, cats, and ferrets three months and older are eligible for the clinic's vaccination. Pet owners are asked to bring proof of their pet’s vaccination with them to the event to receive a three-year vaccination certificate. Otherwise, a one-year certificate will be given.

Those bringing dogs also should not use retractable leashes and must have a collar on their dogs. Cats and ferrets must be restrained in secure carriers.

3 pets will be accepted per appointment, and appointments can be made both online or by phone (716)-961-6800