x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Free Pride Week lawn signs available

'Home Sweet Pride' signs available this week at various locations throughout WNY ahead of Buffalo Pride Week, June 1-6.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week organizers are holding a free lawn sign giveaway for homes and businesses at various locations around WNY.

Instead of a parade with decorated floats, they are hoping people will decorate their homes with the signs in a 'reverse parade' during Buffalo Pride Week, June 1-6. Other scheduled events are also planned.

The 'Home Sweet Pride' signs are intended as a way to show support for the area's LGBTQ+ community. 

Here is the schedule of where and when you can get your free sign:

Wednesday, May 26 12-1:30PM

-Geico
300 Crosspoint Parkway
Getzville, NY 14068

-Quest Diagnostics
3041 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 13127

-M&T
(Courtyard/Diagonal to Pearl Street Brewery)
1 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY 14203

-M&T
1580 Hertel Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14216

Friday, May 28 12-1:30PM

-Geico
300 Crosspoint Parkway
Getzville, NY 14068

-Quest Diagnostics
3041 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 13127

-M&T
709 Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14222

 

Saturday, May 29 10:30AM-12P

-M&T 709 Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14222

Saturday, May 29 1-3PM

-Evergreen Heath
170 West Chippewa Street
Buffalo, NY 14201

Related Articles