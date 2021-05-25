Free Pride Week lawn signs available

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week organizers are holding a free lawn sign giveaway for homes and businesses at various locations around WNY.
Instead of a parade with decorated floats, they are hoping people will decorate their homes with the signs in a 'reverse parade' during Buffalo Pride Week, June 1-6. Other scheduled events are also planned.
The 'Home Sweet Pride' signs are intended as a way to show support for the area's LGBTQ+ community.
Here is the schedule of where and when you can get your free sign:
Wednesday, May 26 12-1:30PM
-Geico
300 Crosspoint Parkway
Getzville, NY 14068
-Quest Diagnostics
3041 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 13127
-M&T
(Courtyard/Diagonal to Pearl Street Brewery)
1 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY 14203
-M&T
1580 Hertel Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14216
Friday, May 28 12-1:30PM
-Geico
300 Crosspoint Parkway
Getzville, NY 14068
-Quest Diagnostics
3041 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 13127
-M&T
709 Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14222
Saturday, May 29 10:30AM-12P
-M&T 709 Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14222
Saturday, May 29 1-3PM
-Evergreen Heath
170 West Chippewa Street
Buffalo, NY 14201