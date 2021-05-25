Free Pride Week lawn signs available

'Home Sweet Pride' signs available this week at various locations throughout WNY ahead of Buffalo Pride Week, June 1-6.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week organizers are holding a free lawn sign giveaway for homes and businesses at various locations around WNY.

Instead of a parade with decorated floats, they are hoping people will decorate their homes with the signs in a 'reverse parade' during Buffalo Pride Week, June 1-6. Other scheduled events are also planned.

The 'Home Sweet Pride' signs are intended as a way to show support for the area's LGBTQ+ community.

Here is the schedule of where and when you can get your free sign:

Wednesday, May 26 12-1:30PM

-Geico

300 Crosspoint Parkway

Getzville, NY 14068

-Quest Diagnostics

3041 Orchard Park Road

Orchard Park, NY 13127

-M&T

(Courtyard/Diagonal to Pearl Street Brewery)

1 Seneca Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

-M&T

1580 Hertel Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14216

Friday, May 28 12-1:30PM

-Geico

300 Crosspoint Parkway

Getzville, NY 14068

-Quest Diagnostics

3041 Orchard Park Road

Orchard Park, NY 13127

-M&T

709 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14222

Saturday, May 29 10:30AM-12P



-M&T 709 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14222

Saturday, May 29 1-3PM