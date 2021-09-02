Free pet rabies vaccination clinic being held in Allegany County next weekend

Pre-registration required for the clinic at Belfast Fire Hall. The deadline to register is Thursday, September 9.

BELFAST, N.Y. — Free pet rabies vaccines clinic will be given in Belfast next weekend.

From 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 residents of Allegany county can have their pets vaccinated at the drive-thru clinic.

Pre-registration for the event is required and can be completed online. The deadline to register is September 9.

Dog, cats and ferrets older than three month will be immunized. Cats and ferrets must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.

Previous vaccination records must be presented to get a three-year certificate. If you do not bring the documents or the animal has never been vaccinated against rabies only a one year certificate will be given to the pet owner.