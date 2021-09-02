Free pet rabies vaccination clinic being held in Allegany County next weekend

BELFAST, N.Y. — Free pet rabies vaccines clinic will be given in Belfast next weekend.
From 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 residents of Allegany county can have their pets vaccinated at the drive-thru clinic.
Pre-registration for the event is required and can be completed online. The deadline to register is September 9.
Dog, cats and ferrets older than three month will be immunized. Cats and ferrets must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.
Previous vaccination records must be presented to get a three-year certificate. If you do not bring the documents or the animal has never been vaccinated against rabies only a one year certificate will be given to the pet owner.
The clinic is drive-thru and only one person will be allowed to get the pets out of the vehicle. Donations are being accepted.