BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday several changes regarding parking in the city.

Until further notice, all on-street parking in the City of Buffalo will be free, according to a press release from the mayor. Free parking is also available in all Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps seven days a week and 24 hours a day, until further notice.

Overnight parking on bus routes have also been suspended.

However, roads that have signs saying no parking from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Thursday (or the corresponding no parking from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Monday) is still in effect. The city says it is very important that people adhere to these parking rules.

Brown says the City of Buffalo is continuing to issue alerts and other information through its BuffAlert system. To get updates from the city text “Join BuffAlert” to 30890 to enroll.

RELATED: Buffalo City Hall closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus

RELATED: Local government buildings closed until further notice

RELATED: Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Erie County now up to 114