Free outdoor fitness program returning to WNY this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get outside and get active this summer? Independent Health is kicking off its 11th season of Fitness in the Parks next month.

Fitness in the Parks, the largest and longest running outdoor fitness program in Western New York, officially returns starting June 1, offering 14 types of fitness classes at 25 different parks and other outdoor locations. Over 500 free fitness classes will be offered during this year's program.

The free fitnesses classes are held in partnership with YMCA Buffalo Niagara and the Jamestown YMCA, offering a wide variety of fitness classes including yoga, pilates, zumba, kickboxing, cardio dance and more. Over the course of the summer, classes will be held at multiple locations throughout Western New York, including Wilkeson Pointe, Delaware Park and Chestnut Ridge Park.

Registration is not required, all you have to do is show up to one of the free outdoor classes.

"Fitness in the Parks is a wonderful way to get out there and experience scenic and fun locations that are some of the best that Western New York offers! All ages and skill levels are encouraged to join us to get fit and have some fun," said Michelle Carbery, senior corporate wellness specialist at Independent Health.

"This community-based program is designed to encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyles by offering free fitness classes in unique spaces – providing easy access and opportunities for you to start or continue your health and wellness journey."

You can view the full 2022 schedule and class descriptions by clicking here.