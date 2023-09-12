Try the Y for free this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to see all that the YMCA offers, but not quite ready to make the jump into a membership? They are giving people just that chance to come for free for a day this weekend.
On Saturday September, 16 at six WNY locations people will have the opportunity to 'Try the Y' for free. The event will be free and open to the public all day.
People will have the chance to check out activities such as games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, and more.
The 6 locations include
- Delaware YMCA: 2564 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
- Independent Health YMCA: 150 Tech Drive, Amherst
- Ken-Ton YMCA: 535 Belmont Avenue, Kenmore
- Lockport YMCA: 5833 Snyder Drive, Lockport
- Southtowns YMCA: 1620 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca
- William-Emslie YMCA: 585 William Street, Buffalo
To learn more people can visit www.ymcabn.org