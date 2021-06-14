Free kayak rentals all next week as part of Labatt Lake Days

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kayakers or those who've always wanted to give kayaking a try can do so for free next week.
As part of Labatt Lake Days, Labatt USA will offer the first 50 people, 21 years of age and older, who show up at RiverWorks each day from June 21-27 a free one-hour rental.
In addition, the week will culminate with a free concert by Yachtfathers on June 27. The concert is the first in a series Labatt is sponsoring at RiverWorks this season. Here's the schedule:
June 27 - The Yachtfathers
July 24 - XOXO Pop Band
August 28 - Tommy Z Blues Band
September 18 - Strictly Hip
November 24 - Nerds Gone Wild
"We can't think of a better way to kick off the first week of summer than with Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade and free kayak rentals at RiverWorks all week long," said Sean Green, director of athletics and sponsorship, Buffalo RiverWorks. "We are so excited to get back on the water and invite all of Buffalo to enjoy kayaking and our new concert series this summer!"