Free kayak rentals all next week as part of Labatt Lake Days

The first 50 rentals to anyone over the age of 21 from Monday, June 21 to Sunday, June 27 at RiverWorks will be covered by Labatt for one hour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kayakers or those who've always wanted to give kayaking a try can do so for free next week.

As part of Labatt Lake Days, Labatt USA will offer the first 50 people, 21 years of age and older, who show up at RiverWorks each day from June 21-27 a free one-hour rental.

In addition, the week will culminate with a free concert by Yachtfathers on June 27. The concert is the first in a series Labatt is sponsoring at RiverWorks this season. Here's the schedule:

June 27 - The Yachtfathers

July 24 - XOXO Pop Band

August 28 - Tommy Z Blues Band

September 18 - Strictly Hip

November 24 - Nerds Gone Wild