Free in-person summer camp returns to Buffalo

This year’s camp session is for grades Pre-K through 6 and is being held at 31 locations around the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students in the City of Buffalo can once again enjoy free in-person summer camp. It runs through August 20, 2021 at 31 locations across the city. So far, more than 1,400 students are taking part.

“Thank you to the Cullen Foundation, the City of Buffalo, Erie County, Say Yes Buffalo and all of the many partners for combining their resources to help fund in-person summer camps this year,” said Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash. “It is essential that our young learners continue to enrich their foundational knowledge throughout the summer and being able to do so in a safe and fun environment.”

Camp activities include literacy and math programming, physical activity and social-emotional learning. Healthy meals are served each day.