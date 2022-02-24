Free ice skating Thursday in East Aurora

Anyone who wishes to attend is told to pre-register online for free ice admission and hot beverage vouchers.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Looking for something to do with the whole family during February break? Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has just the thing.

Western New Yorkers are invited to hit the ice Thursday at the Classic Rink in East Aurora for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's first free skate of the week.

Those who wish to attend are advised to pre-register at bcbswny.com/februaryfun. After registering, participants will be given hot beverage vouchers, which will be good for a coffee or hot chocolate. In addition, ice admission will be free.

Anyone who doesn't have ice skates will be able to rent a pair for $4.

The Classic Rink, located at 41 Riley Street in East Aurora, will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the free skate event.

Highmark BCBSWNY is hosting February Fun, a fun-filled week of free, virtual and outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy during Winter Break from Monday, February 21 through Friday, February 25. Visit https://t.co/VmYfaiVvl5 to register. pic.twitter.com/i5WE5P1mst — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY (@BCBSWNY) February 10, 2022

Those who can't make it to the free skate on Thursday will have another chance on Friday at the Ice at Canalside. To register for Friday's free skate, click here.

For more information about Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's February Fun events, click here.